Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] Revenue clocked in at $2.73 billion, down -50.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.03 at the close of the session, down -0.98%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.27M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 10316944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $6.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $4, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.65. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -31.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.94 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.