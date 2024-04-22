Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] Is Currently 6.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] gained 6.16% or 0.09 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 16792271 shares.

The daily chart for PACB points out that the company has recorded -79.74% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.61M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 16792271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

Trading performance analysis for PACB stock

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.10. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -59.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.92 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.2270, while it was recorded at 1.7290 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0466 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.21 and a Current Ratio set at 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to -1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]

The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.