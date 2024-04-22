NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Is Currently -10.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] closed the trading session at $762.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.87 percent and weekly performance of -13.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.52M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 86910343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $989.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $850 to $1100. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $795 to $1000, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NVDA stock. On April 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 1100 to 1200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 39.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 70.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.67.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.59. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 840.47, while it was recorded at 836.64 for the last single week of trading, and 568.90 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 4.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 37.90%.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $1.68 trillion, or None% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.