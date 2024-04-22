Noble Capital Markets slashes price target on Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO] – find out why.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [AMEX: INDO] gained 23.28% or 0.95 points to close at $5.03 with a heavy trading volume of 16186182 shares.

The daily chart for INDO points out that the company has recorded 23.28% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, INDO reached to a volume of 16186182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for INDO stock

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, INDO shares gained by 128.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.19 and a Current Ratio set at 5.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]

The top three institutional holders of INDO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INDO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INDO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.