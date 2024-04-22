Nike, Inc. [NKE] Revenue clocked in at $51.57 billion, down -12.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Nike, Inc. [NYSE: NKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.75%.

Over the last 12 months, NKE stock dropped by -24.78%. The one-year Nike, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $142.69 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.73M shares, NKE stock reached a trading volume of 11230347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nike, Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $110.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nike, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Nike, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on NKE stock. On March 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 140 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nike, Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nike, Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Nike, Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.33, while it was recorded at 94.32 for the last single week of trading, and 103.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nike, Inc. Fundamentals:

Nike, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc. go to 13.43%.

Nike, Inc. [NKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.