NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $66

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $0.29.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.69. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $70.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 75.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.73, while it was recorded at 63.31 for the last single week of trading, and 61.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc Fundamentals:

NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 7.84%.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.