Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Revenue clocked in at $34.93 billion, up 14.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] price plunged by -9.09 percent to reach at -$55.52.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $648.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $765 to $800. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $720 to $585, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on NFLX stock. On April 15, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 525 to 550.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 18.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 604.22, while it was recorded at 600.79 for the last single week of trading, and 484.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 26.85%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.