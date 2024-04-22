Market cap of Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] reaches 6.40M – now what?

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NASDAQ: NVFY] closed the trading session at $2.76.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.79 percent and weekly performance of 19.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, NVFY reached to a volume of 33432444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova Lifestyle Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

NVFY stock trade performance evaluation

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.48. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 81.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nova Lifestyle Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Nova Lifestyle Inc [NVFY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NVFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NVFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.