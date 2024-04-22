Market cap of Intel Corp. [INTC] reaches 144.60B – now what?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] plunged by -$0.84 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.20.

Intel Corp. stock has also loss -4.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTC stock has declined by -28.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.04% and lost -31.94% year-on date.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $144.60 billion, with 4.23 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.63M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 58929039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $45.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $47.50 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Intel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on INTC stock. On January 26, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 47 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corp. [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.05 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.81, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 39.89 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intel Corp. [INTC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 43.05%.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $116.28 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.