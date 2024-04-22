Market cap of First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] reaches 1.93B – now what?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] price plunged by -0.59 percent to reach at -$0.04.

The one-year AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.54. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 20.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 6.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corporation Fundamentals:

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corporation go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.