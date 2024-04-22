Market Analysts see Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -11.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 39380515 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stands at 12.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.05%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $342.47 million, with 399.91 million shares outstanding and 364.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 39380515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $4 to $1.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.73. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -40.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.90 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5022, while it was recorded at 0.9658 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1607 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.03 and a Current Ratio set at 5.12.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.