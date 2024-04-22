Market Analysts see Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gaining to $1150. Time to buy?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -23.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $713.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17132940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Super Micro Computer Inc stands at 11.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.56%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for SMCI stock reached $41.78 billion, with 52.90 million shares outstanding and 50.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 17132940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $958.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $941, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 82.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39.

How has SMCI stock performed recently?

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.57. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -20.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 549.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 948.88, while it was recorded at 892.25 for the last single week of trading, and 466.15 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 48.20%.

Insider trade positions for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.