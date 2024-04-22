Jefferies slashes price target on BP plc ADR [BP] – find out why.

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] price surged by 1.58 percent to reach at $0.6.

The one-year BP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.53. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $45.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for BP plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP plc ADR [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.16, while it was recorded at 38.50 for the last single week of trading, and 36.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP plc ADR Fundamentals:

BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

BP plc ADR [BP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.