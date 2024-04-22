H.C. Wainwright lifts SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SuperCom Ltd [NASDAQ: SPCB] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.22.

SuperCom Ltd stock has also loss -20.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPCB stock has declined by -21.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.59% and lost -43.03% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for SPCB stock reached $2.03 million, with 9.25 million shares outstanding and 6.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, SPCB reached a trading volume of 13691824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

SPCB stock trade performance evaluation

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.29. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 27.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1988, while it was recorded at 0.3186 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4175 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SuperCom Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.53 and a Current Ratio set at 8.31.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.