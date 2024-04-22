General Motors Company [GM] gain 17.96% so far this year. What now?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] loss -0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $42.37 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.50M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 15475019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $51.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on GM stock. On December 04, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 38 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.18.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.51, while it was recorded at 42.52 for the last single week of trading, and 35.64 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 11.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.