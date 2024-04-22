For Carnival Corp. [CCL], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.67%.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock rose by 44.08%. The one-year Carnival Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.25. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 1.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.89 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 946.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.93M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 29418318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.95 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.61, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corp. Fundamentals:

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Carnival Corp. [CCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.