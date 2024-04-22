Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $32

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] closed the trading session at $36.25.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.10 percent and weekly performance of 4.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 13812000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $39.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $37, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.13, while it was recorded at 34.66 for the last single week of trading, and 30.22 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.