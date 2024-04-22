Deutsche Bank lifts Tesla Inc [TSLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] loss -1.92% or -2.88 points to close at $147.05 with a heavy trading volume of 86661578 shares.

The daily chart for TSLA points out that the company has recorded -39.41% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 101.40M shares, TSLA reached to a volume of 86661578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $189.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $225 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $120, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on TSLA stock. On April 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 196 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 7.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 107.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.03. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.37 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.66, while it was recorded at 154.20 for the last single week of trading, and 224.98 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 15.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.