Coupang Inc [CPNG] Revenue clocked in at $24.38 billion, up 35.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$0.29.

The one-year CPNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.01. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $18.50 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CPNG stock. On December 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CPNG shares from 26 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 18.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.59 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc Fundamentals:

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

CPNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupang Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPNG.

Coupang Inc [CPNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.