Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] moved up 5.98: Why It’s Important

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] closed the trading session at $17.20.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.94 percent and weekly performance of 15.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 330.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 150.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.62M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 44586346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleanspark Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 71.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.27.

CLSK stock trade performance evaluation

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.82. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 330.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 285.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 15.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.27 and a Current Ratio set at 4.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleanspark Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CLSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CLSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.