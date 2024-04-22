Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] Stock trading around $48.93 per share: What’s Next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [NYSE: BMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.35%.

Over the last 12 months, BMY stock dropped by -29.96%. The one-year Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.36. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.17 billion, with 2.03 billion shares outstanding and 2.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.78M shares, BMY stock reached a trading volume of 10302169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $55.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price from $77 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BMY stock. On November 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BMY shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.12, while it was recorded at 48.37 for the last single week of trading, and 54.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Fundamentals:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. go to -4.17%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.