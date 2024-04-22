Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] is 9.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baytex Energy Corp [NYSE: BTE] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.01.

The one-year BTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.77. The average equity rating for BTE stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

BTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baytex Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Baytex Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

BTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp go to 18.20%.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.