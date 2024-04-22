Apple Inc [AAPL] Is Currently -1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] loss -1.22% or -2.04 points to close at $165.00 with a heavy trading volume of 67684164 shares.

The daily chart for AAPL points out that the company has recorded -6.16% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 61.59M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 67684164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $199.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $215 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Apple Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on AAPL stock. On February 02, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 205 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.14, while it was recorded at 168.42 for the last single week of trading, and 182.20 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Apple Inc [AAPL]

There are presently around $1.72 trillion, or None% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.