AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] Stock trading around $3.16 per share: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $3.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.37 percent and weekly performance of 19.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.86M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 28480848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $15.50 to $4.75. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.25. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.