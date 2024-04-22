Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] moved down -2.56: Why It’s Important

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] plunged by -$4.59 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $174.63.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also loss -6.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has inclined by 12.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.29% and gained 14.93% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1815.66 billion, with 10.38 billion shares outstanding and 9.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.46M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 55907407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $211.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $205, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On February 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 197 to 211.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 56.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.17, while it was recorded at 180.41 for the last single week of trading, and 149.69 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 30.50%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $1.43 trillion, or None% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.