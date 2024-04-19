Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] Is Currently 0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] gained 0.92% or 0.34 points to close at $37.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2828133 shares.

The daily chart for YUMC points out that the company has recorded -29.64% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, YUMC reached to a volume of 2828133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $54.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $65.78 to $71.30. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71.60, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for YUMC stock

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.28, while it was recorded at 37.22 for the last single week of trading, and 46.73 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 31.78%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.