WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] is -14.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: WSC] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $37.98 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 2873181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $53.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for WSC stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -18.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.22 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.17, while it was recorded at 39.49 for the last single week of trading, and 43.48 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp go to 27.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]

The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.