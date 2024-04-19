why Freshworks Inc [FRSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.19

Freshworks Inc [NASDAQ: FRSH] loss -0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $17.65 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 2359255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freshworks Inc [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $26.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Needham kept a Buy rating on FRSH stock. On August 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FRSH shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 67.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.07.

Trading performance analysis for FRSH stock

Freshworks Inc [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 19.97 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Freshworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.07 and a Current Ratio set at 4.07.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freshworks Inc [FRSH]

The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.