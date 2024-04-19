why Broadcom Inc [AVGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1543.42

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] slipped around -23.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1258.99 at the close of the session, down -1.84%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 2448869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadcom Inc [AVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $1543.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1500, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On March 21, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 1400 to 1500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 47.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has AVGO stock performed recently?

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.93. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,305.91, while it was recorded at 1,305.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1,037.88 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 14.40%.

Insider trade positions for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.