why Benitec Biopharma Inc [BNTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Benitec Biopharma Inc [NASDAQ: BNTC] gained 42.08% on the last trading session, reaching $6.82 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.72K shares, BNTC reached a trading volume of 3510592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Benitec Biopharma Inc [BNTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 294.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87.

Trading performance analysis for BNTC stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, BNTC shares gained by 34.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.61 for Benitec Biopharma Inc [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Benitec Biopharma Inc [BNTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Benitec Biopharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.62 and a Current Ratio set at 3.62.

Benitec Biopharma Inc [BNTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc posted -2.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Benitec Biopharma Inc [BNTC]

