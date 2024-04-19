Western Union Company [WU] Revenue clocked in at $4.35 billion, up 8.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.13.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.08. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.60 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.30, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Union Company posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 1.62%.

Western Union Company [WU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.