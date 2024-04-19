Weibo Corp ADR [WB] Stock trading around $8.06 per share: What’s Next?

Weibo Corp ADR [NASDAQ: WB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%.

Over the last 12 months, WB stock dropped by -45.22%. The one-year Weibo Corp ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.77. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $1.17 billion, with 145.37 million shares outstanding and 145.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, WB stock reached a trading volume of 1939657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weibo Corp ADR [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Weibo Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Weibo Corp ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19.50 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on WB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corp ADR is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.19.

WB Stock Performance Analysis:

Weibo Corp ADR [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for Weibo Corp ADR [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weibo Corp ADR Fundamentals:

Weibo Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

WB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corp ADR go to 4.08%.

Weibo Corp ADR [WB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.