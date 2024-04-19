Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [NYSE: KMB] slipped around -0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $125.61 at the close of the session, down -0.28%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, KMB reached a trading volume of 2350821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $131.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $115, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corp. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has KMB stock performed recently?

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, KMB shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.99, while it was recorded at 125.23 for the last single week of trading, and 124.37 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. go to 5.26%.

Insider trade positions for Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]

The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.