Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Equifax, Inc. [EFX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equifax, Inc. [NYSE: EFX] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -8.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $217.51.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3635637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equifax, Inc. stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for EFX stock reached $27.02 billion, with 124.23 million shares outstanding and 123.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 781.73K shares, EFX reached a trading volume of 3635637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equifax, Inc. [EFX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $283.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Equifax, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Equifax, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $164 to $300, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EFX stock. On January 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for EFX shares from 230 to 305.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax, Inc. is set at 7.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has EFX stock performed recently?

Equifax, Inc. [EFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.72. With this latest performance, EFX shares dropped by -16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.80 for Equifax, Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.80, while it was recorded at 236.73 for the last single week of trading, and 222.10 for the last 200 days.

Equifax, Inc. [EFX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equifax, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for Equifax, Inc. [EFX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax, Inc. go to 18.73%.

Insider trade positions for Equifax, Inc. [EFX]

The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EFX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EFX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.