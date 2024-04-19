TD Cowen lifts Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Petroleum Corp [NYSE: MPC] loss -3.67% or -7.44 points to close at $195.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2711281 shares.

The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 28.86% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 2711281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $212.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $159 to $169, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock. On August 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 148 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corp is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.13. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.31, while it was recorded at 203.43 for the last single week of trading, and 156.94 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corp go to -6.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]

The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.