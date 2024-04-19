Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] Stock trading around $0.67 per share: What’s Next?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.26%.

Over the last 12 months, TANH stock dropped by -68.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.32 million, with 3.46 million shares outstanding and 1.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 459.12K shares, TANH stock reached a trading volume of 3731103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.22.

TANH Stock Performance Analysis:

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7062, while it was recorded at 0.7136 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5671 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tantech Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 7.33.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] Institutonal Ownership Details

