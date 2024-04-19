Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is -9.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -7.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.90.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5761588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synovus Financial Corp. stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for SNV stock reached $4.96 billion, with 146.71 million shares outstanding and 145.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, SNV reached a trading volume of 5761588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $43.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Synovus Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on SNV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48.

How has SNV stock performed recently?

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, SNV shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.53 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.80, while it was recorded at 36.15 for the last single week of trading, and 33.42 for the last 200 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Synovus Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SNV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SNV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.