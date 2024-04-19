Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI] Revenue clocked in at $40.86 million, down -66.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Smith Micro Software, Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] gained 14.10% or 0.27 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5484329 shares.

The daily chart for SMSI points out that the company has recorded -76.63% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 54.93K shares, SMSI reached to a volume of 5484329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMSI shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Smith Micro Software, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Smith Micro Software, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SMSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith Micro Software, Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for SMSI stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, SMSI shares dropped by -19.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.02 for Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5600, while it was recorded at 2.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3000 for the last 200 days.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Smith Micro Software, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.21.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith Micro Software, Inc. go to 10.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Smith Micro Software, Inc. [SMSI]

The top three institutional holders of SMSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.