Phillips 66 [PSX] Is Currently -2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] loss -2.51% or -3.94 points to close at $153.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2347105 shares.

The daily chart for PSX points out that the company has recorded 34.59% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 2347105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $166.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $134 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock. On October 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 115 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for PSX stock

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.94, while it was recorded at 158.35 for the last single week of trading, and 128.00 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Phillips 66 [PSX]

The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.