Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] gain 79.78% so far this year. What now?

Oscar Health Inc [NYSE: OSCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.52%.

Over the last 12 months, OSCR stock rose by 163.20%. The one-year Oscar Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.42. The average equity rating for OSCR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.78 billion, with 193.87 million shares outstanding and 144.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, OSCR stock reached a trading volume of 4768575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.40 to $8.75, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69.

OSCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 209.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.23, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oscar Health Inc Fundamentals:

Oscar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OSCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OSCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.