Old Republic International Corp. [ORI] Stock trading around $29.12 per share: What’s Next?

Old Republic International Corp. [NYSE: ORI] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $29.12.

Old Republic International Corp. stock has also loss -1.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORI stock has declined by -2.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.39% and lost -0.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ORI stock reached $8.10 billion, with 278.39 million shares outstanding and 257.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ORI reached a trading volume of 2370390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Old Republic International Corp. [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on ORI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.20.

ORI stock trade performance evaluation

Old Republic International Corp. [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, ORI shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Old Republic International Corp. [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 29.00 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corp. [ORI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Old Republic International Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Old Republic International Corp. [ORI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old Republic International Corp. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corp. go to 10.00%.

Old Republic International Corp. [ORI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ORI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ORI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.