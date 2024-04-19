Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] Stock trading around $5.86 per share: What’s Next?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [NASDAQ: OCUL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -29.23%.

Over the last 12 months, OCUL stock rose by 2.27%. The one-year Ocular Therapeutix Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.19. The average equity rating for OCUL stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $870.97 million, with 148.63 million shares outstanding and 135.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, OCUL stock reached a trading volume of 6065054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

OCUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.23. With this latest performance, OCUL shares dropped by -39.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.02 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 7.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocular Therapeutix Inc Fundamentals:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.59 and a Current Ratio set at 6.66.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] Institutonal Ownership Details

