NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $300

NXP Semiconductors NV [NASDAQ: NXPI] closed the trading session at $219.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.50 percent and weekly performance of -10.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 3398370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $247.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $270 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $270, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors NV is set at 7.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 241.14, while it was recorded at 228.13 for the last single week of trading, and 214.68 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NXP Semiconductors NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors NV go to 9.17%.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NXPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.