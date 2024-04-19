MP Materials Corporation [MP] Is Currently -1.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] loss -1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $16.46 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 3045008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MP Materials Corporation [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $24.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2023, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.61.

Trading performance analysis for MP stock

MP Materials Corporation [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 25.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 16.59 for the last single week of trading, and 18.20 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.54 and a Current Ratio set at 10.42.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corporation go to 32.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MP Materials Corporation [MP]

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.