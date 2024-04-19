Morgan Stanley lifts Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.04%.

Over the last 12 months, LBRT stock rose by 69.74%. The one-year Liberty Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.65. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.67 billion, with 166.61 million shares outstanding and 159.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, LBRT stock reached a trading volume of 4557301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $23.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 21.95 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

LBRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 12.50%.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LBRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.