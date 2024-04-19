Metlife Inc [MET] Stock trading around $69.95 per share: What’s Next?

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.45%.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock rose by 14.09%. The one-year Metlife Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.36. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 1.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $50.58 billion, with 730.82 million shares outstanding and 604.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 2679565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Metlife Inc [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $84.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Metlife Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MET stock. On September 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 58 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.55.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

Metlife Inc [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.86, while it was recorded at 69.48 for the last single week of trading, and 65.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Metlife Inc Fundamentals:

Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 11.50%.

Metlife Inc [MET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.