Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] Is Currently 2.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [NYSE: MMC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $201.73.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3633043 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.30%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for MMC stock reached $99.18 billion, with 492.01 million shares outstanding and 491.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 3633043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $209.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $189, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 25.58.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, MMC shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.49, while it was recorded at 198.21 for the last single week of trading, and 195.18 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]

The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.