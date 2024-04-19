Market cap of DoorDash Inc [DASH] reaches 52.56B – now what?

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.8.

The one-year DASH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.44. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $137.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $127, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on DASH stock. On March 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DASH shares from 130 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 38.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.79, while it was recorded at 133.22 for the last single week of trading, and 98.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc Fundamentals:

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

DASH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoorDash Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH.

DoorDash Inc [DASH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.