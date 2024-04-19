Market cap of ContextLogic Inc [WISH] reaches 140.06M – now what?

ContextLogic Inc [NASDAQ: WISH] price surged by 15.73 percent to reach at $0.78.

The one-year WISH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.69. The average equity rating for WISH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2023, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Loop Capital kept a Sell rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.66.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for ContextLogic Inc [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc Fundamentals:

ContextLogic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

WISH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc go to 4.40%.

ContextLogic Inc [WISH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WISH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WISH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.