Market cap of Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] reaches 1.44B – now what?

Adma Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ADMA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.32%.

Over the last 12 months, ADMA stock rose by 85.63%. The one-year Adma Biologics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.01. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $1.44 billion, with 226.06 million shares outstanding and 222.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, ADMA stock reached a trading volume of 2981156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adma Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Adma Biologics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adma Biologics Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADMA in the course of the last twelve months was 356.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adma Biologics Inc Fundamentals:

Adma Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ADMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ADMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.